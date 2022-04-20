Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Reacts To Their Engagement Rumours; 'The Truth Is..'

Popular singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been in the news after rumours about her engagement with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn began to make the rounds. They reportedly began dating in 2016 and rarely speak about their relationship publically or on social media. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Joe Alwyn opened up about the rumours and revealed the 'truth' to his fans and followers.

Taylor Swift engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn recently spoke to the publication and addressed the recent engagement rumours that have been doing the rounds. The popular actor hilariously said that if he had a pound for every time he was told he was engaged to her girlfriend, he would have 'a lot of pound coins' by now. Joe then went on to mention that he would never reveal if the duo was engaged whether the answer was yes or no. He said to the publication, via People, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

In an earlier interview with Elle, Alwyn revealed why the couple does not speak about their relationship often. He mentioned it was because of our 'increasingly intrusive' culture and not because they wish to be 'guarded and private'. He told the publication, "It's not really because I want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn songs

The duo often comes together and collaborated on some hit projects. They earlier worked together on Swift's albums, Folklore and Evermore. However, Alwyn was credited in the song with a pseudonym. However, in an interview with Elle, the actor hinted that he will not be collaborating with his girlfriend anymore, as he mentioned he did not plan to turn into a songwriter again any time soon.

Image: Twitter/@swifferupdates