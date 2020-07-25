Taylor Swift's Fans Decode Hidden Link Of 'invisible String' To Her Ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift recently released her album folklore. While Taylor Swift’s fans can’t stop listening to the songs, there are some fans who decoded a hidden meaning behind the lyrics of her invisible string. The song gives fans a new glimpse into the fairy-tale love story of Taylor Swift’s beau Joe Alwyn. However, fans couldn’t stop themselves from noticing the possible Joe Jonas connection in Taylor’s song invisible string.

Taylor Swift’s song invisible string lyrics, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents" were decoded to have a hidden meaning. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas who were in a relationship for three months, had a public breakup when they were teens in 2008. Joe Jonas is expecting his first child with Sophie Turner and fans have been speculating that Taylor Swift referred to Joe Jonas with these invisible string lyrics. It is also speculated that she would have sent a gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby.

taylor swift writing about joe jonas and his B*BY 12 years LATER i’m hurtinggggg so badly so so badly — lindsey (@lindsyeeet) July 24, 2020

🎶 | Taylor Swift seemingly refers to Joe Jonas in ‘invisible string’ lyrics revealing that she bought presents for Joe and Sophie’s baby #folklore 👶🎁



“For the boys who broke my heart / now I send their babies presents” pic.twitter.com/q9utgJ3yhr — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 24, 2020

“Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart, now I send their babies presents.” #Folklore #TaylorSwift #JoeJonas #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/LqrgDyWtJc — fede 💋❌ ~ XV (@fedebinetti) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' breakup

In May 2019, while promoting her album Lover, Taylor Swift told Ellen DeGeneres that she regretted putting the singer on blast after he broke up with her. She said, "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy ... just teenage stuff there." Joe Jonas, also 30, later told ITV's Lorraine that he felt "pretty bad" about how things played out between him and Swift, who overcame their differences and have been friendly for years. "At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends," he said. "It's all good. We were so young," added Joe Jonas.

About Taylor Swift's folklore album

Taylor Swift's album folklore is here with some age-old connections and new Easter Eggs. Taylor Swift announced that she is dropping a surprise 8th studio album at midnight on July 23. Taking to her Twitter, Taylor Swift stated that her new album, titled folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver.

In the post, Taylor Swift revealed that this brand new album would feature songs that she had poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears and musings into". She also shared a preorder link in her tweet. Alongside the cover art, Taylor Swift also posted a picture of a note that shared more details about folklore. Taylor Swift's album folklore has 16 tracks with a bonus track, The Lakes.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

