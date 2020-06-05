Taylor Swift's Mid-waist Shorts Are Something You Can Try This Summer; See Snaps Here

Taylor Swift is not only popular for her music but also for her style. The artist has often dominated the music industry with her exceptional talent. Her new documentary of Netlfix, Miss America, gives insight on her life during the Reputation era, songwriting process during both Reputation and Lover albums, and it lets fans connect with her on a more personal level.

Among the many things she is popular for, fashion has to be among the top. If you’re a Swiftie, you would know that Taylor loves wearing mid-waisted short as much as she loves her cats and Joe Alwyn.

Often, the singer has been seen wearing mid-waisted shorts. Taylor Swift’s photos on Instagram also shows her unique style. You can take cues from the singer on how to rock shorts stylishly. Below are some photos from Taylor Swift’s Instagram which shows her in mid-waisted shorts. Take a look.

The above photo shows the collaboration between Taylor and Stella Mccartney. The photo showcases the creative process behind her album Lover. Take a look at some more photos from Taylor Swift’s Instagram below.

Taylor Swift can be seen contemplating in this photo. The singer looks stunning and stylish. Taylor nails every look without any effort.

This photo is from the BTS of her music video You Need To Calm Down. The song is regarding the rights of the LGBTQ community that Taylor often stands in support for. She is also popular for rocking such shimmery outfits.

In this photo, Taylor is on the cover of Entertainment Weekly magazine. She also did a photoshoot with photographer Peggy Sirota. Her style and glam are other-worldly.

This photo is from the album Lover. The Grammy-award-winner released the album a year ago when she stepped out of the shadows. It was a great time for Swifties and they couldn’t love her more.

In this photo, Taylor is posing alongside Camilla Cabello and Charlie XCX. The photo is from the Lover era. The trio looks fabulous.

In this photo, Taylor can be seen rehearsing for her tour. Taylor also inspires her several million followers with her style. The singer looks adorable in the mid-waisted shorts.

