Taylor Swift Reveals She Enjoys Cooking With A Glass Of Wine By The Side During Quarantine

Taylor Swift recently spoke about what she has been up to, now that everybody is confined to their homes due to Coronavirus. She said that she enjoys sipping wine while she listens to some old classic music. She also spoke about her liking towards cooking and how she has been keeping herself engaged lately.

Taylor Swift’s quarantine time

Taylor Swift recently spoke to a leading entertainment daily about how she has been spending some me-time amidst the lockdown. She said that she enjoys spending the entire evening cooking a delicious meal while she simultaneously sips a glass of wine. She also spoke about listening to some old music while she is at it. Taylor Swift had earlier spoken to another entertainment portal where she asked people to watch the film Rear Window. She has lately been busy catching up on old classic films that she has always wanted to watch.

On the work front, Taylor Swift was a part of a concert which brought together a number of people from around the world. The aim of the ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert was to raise money for people affected by COVID 19. The concert was by international pop artist Lady Gaga and managed to raise close to $128 million.

Read Taylor Swift And Kendall Jenner's Much Publicized Celebrity-feud

Also read Leonardo DiCaprio Has More Than One Reference In Taylor Swift's 'The Man'; Read Here

Taylor Swift’s World Sibling Day

On the occasion of World Sibling Day, the pop star decided to wish her brother through her Instagram handle. She posted a picture from her birthday where she and her brother, Austin Kingsley Swift, can be seen posing together. Taylor Swift has mentioned how proud she is of him while also shedding some light on her quirky expression which is a result of three glasses of wine. Have a look at the picture from Taylor Swift’s Instagram here.

Read Taylor Swift's Loves Her Cats Dearly And These Pics Are Proof

Also read Taylor Swift Takes On Scooter Braun Again, Terms Plan Of Live 'album' As 'shameless Greed'

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.