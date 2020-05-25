Taylor Swift's Stand Out Moments From Netflix's 'Miss Americana'

The new Netflix documentary Miss Americana offers insights on Taylor Swift’s songwriting process as well as her personal life and her career. Miss Americana's director Lana Wilson follows Swift through her Reputation era to her work on her latest album Lover. From Swift revealing that she discovered burritos only two years ago to her relationship with Joe Alwyn, below are 5 of the most insightful moments of the documentary:

Falling in love with Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is Swift’s boyfriend for nearly four years now and Swifties couldn’t be happier for her. Throughout the documentary, she has shown several videos of her time with Alwyn when they got out of the spotlight. Taylor opted for a private relationship. "I was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life," she says. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private”.

Political involvement

Taylor also came out against Senator Marsha Blackburn, whom she referred to as 'Trump in a wig'. This is because Blackburn’s policies don’t stand for Tennesee Christian values, she recognized. She also says that she felt sad for not coming out against Trump in 2016 and that she “wants to be on the right side of history”.

On having kids

Taylor also spoke about what's her position on having kids. In the documentary, Swift says that one moment she feels 57 years old and the next she feels like she's "definitely not ready to have kids". Her longtime friend Abigail tells her she'd be a good mother while they’re sipping wine at Swift's house.

Her feud with Kanye West

Taylor said that she was someone who "built their whole belief system on getting people to clap for you". Swift said it only "takes one event for [that belief system] to come crashing down." That event was West's onstage interruption during her acceptance speech during the MTV VMAs 2009. After the ‘Famous’ and ‘Snapchat’ drama, Taylor went away for a while and cut herself off, which she believed was the best move as she thought nobody wanted to see her anymore.

Struggling with disordered eating patterns

The Gorgeous singer also got candid about her body issues. She also said that she would starve herself and suffered from various eating disorders. "I did exercise a lot, but wasn’t eating," Swift revealed. She was at a point where she believed it was normal to feel like she was about to pass out during performances.

Her sexual assault case

Her life also changed after the sexual assault case, she says in the documentary. Swift had accused DJ David Mueller of groping her during a meet and greet. He sued her for defamation in 2015. She later countersued for a symbolic $1 and won.

