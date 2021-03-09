Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill For A Physical Fight As Their Feud Gets Intensified

The feud between rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill seems to have taken an ugly turn. The feud that started way back in 2018, has reached a fiery turn with Tekashi openly challenging Meek Mill for a physical fight. The Gooba rapper took to his Instagram and fired off the challenge in a video. The video showed his expensive possessions like his luxury cars, neck chains and watches.

The rapper is seen walking around his garage and showing off his wealth while eating from a take-away box. In the caption, Tekashi called Meek Mill a 'Bozo' and also fired off angry remarks like "We are not on the same level bozo". Meek Mill is yet to respond to this video challenge.

This video comes three weeks after he was filmed yelling at Meek Mill outside a club in Atlanta in February. Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill, both aren't strangers to feuds and disses with other artists. Both of them have also had a history of assault and legal charges. The feud began in 2018 when Meek Mill commented on Tekashi's arrest. The feud escalated further after Meek called Tekashi's track 'Gooba' trash, and Tekashi a rat for testifying against alleged members of a former gang.

A short history of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine also know as 6ix9ine is known for his aggressive rapping style and several controversies as well. He is the name behind songs like 'Fefe', 'Kooda', 'Keke' and 'Gotti'. He is infamous for his rainbow-coloured hair. Tekashi was also involved in several lawsuits regarding domestic and sexual assault.

He is no stranger to dissing celebrities either. He had made claims against Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande that they were buying their song Stuck with U to make it chart higher and also claimed that Billboard manipulates the charts. Billboard and the 'Stuck with You' singer came forward and refuted the claims. The matter was later cleared of any rumours.

Meek Mill and his controversies

Robert Rihmeek William, also known as Meek Mill is known for his tracks like Tupac Back, Ima Boss, Otherside of America. He was also reported to be dating Nicki Minaj back in 2015. Meek Mill is also involved in several controversies and lawsuits. He has a long-standing feud with Drake as well. Both of them have released diss tracks aiming at each other.