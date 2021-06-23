Tere Bagairr Review: Himesh Reshammiya's Melody And Arunita-Pawandeep's Voice Impress Fans

Himesh Reshammiya has now launched two new artists Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan with his new single Tere Bagairr from the album Moods With Melodies. The brand new track released on Wednesday, June 23. Ever since the music video of Tere Bagairr came out on YouTube, netizens began sharing their verdict on the song. Here’s taking a quick look at how audiences reacted upon listening to the track.

Tere Bagairr song reactions

A user said, “What can we say about Pawandeep that hasn't been said already. His vocal cords are Kiss by the Gods! He has a wonderful & powerful voice with such beautiful, emotional tones, sung in between effortless breaths. The lyrics, the melody and Pawandeep's vocal perfection just reach into my heart. Arudeep could have done more justice to the video act. HR sir, renewed respect!”.

Another wrote, “No remix, no recreation, just pure soothing melody. HR sir is the only music director who is never afraid to work with aspiring playback singers. This time he did this with two finest singers from Indian Idol and the result is just mesmerizing. In this era of raps, remakes and item songs, HR sir made us have a breath of fresh air”. Take a look at it below:

While announcing the release of Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya said, “My new song Tere Bagairr as composer from the album Moods With Melodies for my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies is out now, sung by super singers @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal and featuring the heartthrob debutant @parthisheree and super cute and talented @itsishita14 , and lyrics by the legend @sameeranjaanofficial give it all your love @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul Jai Matadi Let’s Rock”.

For the unversed, both Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan are contestants of the singing reality TV show Indian Idol season 12. Himesh Reshammiya is one of the judges of the show and has also composed the new track under his banner. The lyrics of Tere Bagairr are penned by Sameer Anjaan. Besides this, Himesh Reshammiya has also reportedly promised Pawandeep Rajan of recording 10 songs with him. Tere Bagairr is also the first single from Himesh’s Moods With Melodies volume.

(Image: Himesh Reshammiya Instagram)

