'Tere Bagairr' Song Review: Soulful Track Captures 'deewana Mood' Perfectly

On Tuesday, June 22, Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya had taken to his social media page to announce that his upcoming song features Indian Idol contestant Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal as singers and will also introduce debutant Parth and Ishita Chauhan. A day later on June 23, Himesh took to his Instagram account to share that his new track titled Tere Bagairr has released online.

Tere Bagairr song review

The music video of the song released on Himesh Reshammiya's YouTube page titled Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Tere Bagairr is a romantic number capturing the feeling of heartbreak sung by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The music is composed by Himesh himself and the lyrics for the song are penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Directed by Shawn N Arranha, the Tere Bagairr music video shows how an inevitable break-up between a couple is the most difficult phase that the lovers go through and how the entire process is painful and heartbreaking. The music video features Ishita Chauhan and newcomer Parth. The video starts with Parth and Ishita embraced in a loving hug and then goes on to introduce the singers and the actors who are featured in the video. The video then goes on to show the conflict of emotions that are going on in the couple's minds ranging from sadness to loneliness and helplessness while the lyrics of the song capture their emotions perfectly as they wonder how will they be able to live without each other. The climax of the video shows Parth and Ishita have a teary meetup for the last time before parting ways with each other. Watch the video below.

Reactions to Tere Bagairr song

The netizens were in awe of the track and shared that they found the song very soothing and soulful. The netzines also complimented Pawandeep and Arunita for their singing skills and called their voice refreshing. Himesh Reshammiya was also lauded and called by his fans as the "Godfather" of new talented singers. Take a look at some of the fans comments on Instagram and YouTube below.

A look at Himesh Reshammiya's songs and albums

The singer and composer is at an all-time high as his latest studio album Surroor 2021 became an overnight success as soon as it released earlier in June. The title track of the album garnered over 50 million views and 5 million streams in a matter of a few days and Himesh had recently taken to his Instagram to express his gratitude for all the love and support that he received from his fans. Watch the video below.

IMAGE: HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

