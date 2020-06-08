Soldiers croon 'Teri Mitti' in bus, Manoj Muntashir exults, 'I've nothing more to achieve'

Manoj Muntashir had an emotional reaction after he was ignored at a leading awards function earlier this year. However, the support that the lyricist received in the aftermath of the controversy was just a testament of the impact that his song Teri Mitti has created. The biggest proof of this has been how the song has inspired the soldiers of the country.

Manoj Muntashir was left overwhelmed when he saw another video of the soldiers crooning his song. The lyricist took to Twitter to share the video where a group of soldiers were energetically singing the Kesari song during their bus journey.

Manoj tweeted the lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha song, ‘Dil ki ye dhadkan theher ja, mil gayi manzil mujhe (I’ve reached my destination, heart, stop beating). He added that his words had reached the lips of soldiers and that there was nothing more for him to achieve.

Here’s the post

Manoj also tagged the other contributors to the song, like composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee and singer B Praak and the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Manoj Muntashir had made headlines when he had announced that he will boycott all awards henceforth, after Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy won the Best Lyrics at an awards show, adding that he could never write a song better than Teri Mitti. However, netizens had lashed out at the awards show and many celebrities came out in Manoj’s support.

Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya and Akshay Kumar then shared videos of the soldiers singing the song.

Hello @manojmuntashir, the recent Filmfare awards were a disappointment. Teri Mitti should have won, hands down.



But you wrote this song on soldiers & they love it. Somewhere in some corner of India in a remote army camp, soldiers are singing TERI MITTI. You won, brother🙏 pic.twitter.com/wngISeaBRs — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) February 22, 2020

