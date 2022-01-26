THE BOYZ: After Eric, Band Member Younghoon Tests Positive For COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 wave has been spreading in various parts of the world, and the celebrities of the entertainment industries across the globe also have been infected. Not just Hollywood and Bollywood stars, even some of the K-Pop stars have contracted the disease in the past couple of weeks and underwent treatment or quarantine.

After BTS, some of the members of the band The Boyz have also tested positive for COVID-19. After Eric, another artist of the band, Younghoon has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Meanwhile, the other members of the band have got themselves tested and are awaiting the results.

The Boyz' Younghoon tests positive for COVID-19

IST Entertainment, the company which manages The Boyz, announced Younghoon's COVID-19 diagnosis. In a statement by the agency, as reported by Koreaboo, they shared that they took the PCR test on January 24, and all except Eric, had tested negative. A day later, Younghoon also preemptively tested and it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that he too had tested positive.

All the members of The Boyz and their team members have once again tested themselves. The agency shared that they were awaiting their results at the moment.

The company shared that they were taking all possible efforts for the speedy recovery of the stars. They would follow all the necessary measures in co-operation with the quarantine authorities and will adhere to the instructions.

COVID-19 affects K-Pop artists in the current wave

At the end of December, some of the stars of the Grammy-nominated band BTS had tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that RM, Suga and Jin were infected by the virus.

In the first week of January, it then emerged that they had tested negative for COVID-19. It was then mentioned that they had returned to their daily activities, including musical endeavours.

Among the other stars of the K-pop world to test positive was Lisa of the band BLACKPINK. The news of her diagnosis had come in late November, but her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose had tested negative for COVID-19. Within 10 days, it was reported that the singer had fully recovered from the disease.

Image: Instagram/@official_theboyz