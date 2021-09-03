The Weeknd Surprises Fans With 'I Can't Feel My Face' Music Video, 6 Years After Release

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, released one of his most popular songs, Can't Feel My Face, in 2015. Now, after nearly six years, the singer has released an alternate video of the popular song. The 31-year-old musician is known for his eccentric music videos and this one is no different.

Alternate Can't Feel My Face music video

In the video, the Weeknd and his 'love interest' are seen spending intimate moments. The couple then ventures outside for a steamy night on the town, stopping by a club to dance. The Weeknd is temporarily abandoned by the female as she goes to the bathroom to get up close and personal with another girl, despite their connection being electrifying while they dance. The girl is then seen crying outside of a convenience store with The Weeknd doing little to console her.

The Starboy singer posted the video to his social media pages, stating that the surprise release was in honour of '6 years of BBTM,' or Beauty Behind the Madness, his second album. Can't Feel My Face debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2015 and stayed there for 41 weeks. The song, along with Hills and Earned It from the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack, helped The Weeknd establish himself as a pop music mainstream phenomenon.

Two years later for The Weeknd again won a lot of praises and won best urban contemporary album for the second time in a row. His most recent album, After Hours, was released in 2020 but was not nominated for a Grammy. The Weeknd's company has decided to no longer submit his songs to the awards as a result of the snub.

The Weeknd's upcoming projects

Despite this, the singer has a number of planned projects. He is collaborating on an HBO show with Sam Levinson and producer Reza Fahim. The Blinding Lights singer is also working on a documentary about his Super Bowl LV halftime performance, which will be broadcasted later this month. The Weeknd teased his new album in an August interview with GQ, calling it the album he always wanted to make. He will be on the road in 2022, kicking off his After Hours tour in January with gigs in Vancouver, Canada.

(Image Credits- @theweeknd/Twitter)