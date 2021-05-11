The Weeknd To Perform At The Billboard Music Awards 2021; Here's All You Need To Know

Hollywood singer, Abel Tesfaye, best known by his stage name, The Weeknd, is all set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. According to Billboard's official website, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd is also nominated for awards in 16 categories, including "top artist", "top male artist" and "top Hot 100 artist".

More about the Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards celebrates the greatest achievements in music, where finalists are selected by their performance on the Billboard charts. This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. According to the announcement by Billboard, the finalists and winners are based on "key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound".

Fans can also cast their votes for categories like, "Top Social Artist" and "Top Collaboration". Voting will remain open from May 10 to May 21 on Twitter and billboard.com/bbmasvote.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will be hosted by Hollywood singer and actor, Nick Jonas. According to Billboard, P!nk, will receive the Icon Award honoring "record-breaking artists and their impact on music", and will also perform at the awards ceremony. This year's BBMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions while Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers of the show.

Why The Weeknd is so popular with the BBMAs?

Over the course of his career, The Weeknd has achieved a spectacular number of Billboard chart records. The singer has had 34 "top 40-charting hits" on the Billboard Hot 100, including six No. 1s, which also includes his recent duet with Ariana Grande titled, Save Your Tears. The song hit No. 1 more than a year after the album was released.

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights spent a never-seen-before, 57 weeks in the top 10 of the "Billboard Hot 100". The Save Your Tears singer is also the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album: After Hours. He has also had four No. 1 albums on the "Billboard 200 chart".

