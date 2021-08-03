The Weeknd's New Single On Tokyo Olympics To Release On August 6; Will It Be Part Of DAWN?

The Weeknd is releasing a new single and we cannot wait! The Starboy singer announced his upcoming single on his Twitter handle a while ago, which features an Olympics promo, along with the release date. Read on for more details about The Weeknd's newly announced upcoming single -

The Weeknd new single - Will the new single be part of the Dawn album?

The Weeknd's new single finally has a release date. As per a tweet that The Weeknd recently shared, which is a clip featuring athletes Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Gabby Thomas. The teaser shows an Olympics promo, which the singer shared with the release date in the caption.

The Weeknd's new single's release date is all set for August 6, 2021. The promo shows athletes sprinting at lightning-fast speed, which is probably why the song is titled Take My Breath. While no official announcement has been made, the answer to 'will the new single be part of the Dawn album' is still under wraps.

The Weeknd new single - Take My Breath Away - will most likely be a part of his upcoming album DAWN. The singer also shared a snippet from the upcoming song which featured a visual of the sunrise. The clip shared was mostly instrumental in nature, with a few vocals from the Weeknd heard at the end as he said "Take my breath."

Just before the singer took to social media to share the snippet, he also tweeted "it starts tonight," making fans wonder what he was talking about. The Weeknd's short clip has since been seen by over 3 million people on Twitter. Take a look -

What will The Weeknd's Dawn album be about?

In an interview with Variety in May, The Weeknd gave some clues about his upcoming album saying:

If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.

While speaking to GQ on August 2, The Can't Feel My Face singer talked about how the upcoming album was the one he "always wanted to make." The Weeknd also explained why he believed that his upcoming album would be successful, saying:

What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it.

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.