The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Tops At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio On Number 1 Position

The Weeknd's fourth studio album After Hours (2020) has the song Save Your Tears which has gone on to top charts. The song has been breaking several records since its release. The Weeknd's Save Your Tears, which has been at the top of the pop radio format for three weeks, equals that position on this week's Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

According to the Headline Planet, Save Your Tears spends a third week at the top thanks to 5,962 Hot AC spins during the tracking period. The total is 58 less than last week's total, but it keeps Save Your Tears ahead of the competition. Maroon 5's Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) rose one spot to #2 after being played 4,948 times (+252) during the May 16-22 tracking period. Dua Lipa's Levitating (featuring DaBaby), which has been gaining steam in recent weeks, jumped six spots to #3. The song is also this week's top airplay gainer.

About the music video

The four-minute video begins with the singer singing on stage in front of a masked audience. As soon as the camera focuses on The Weeknd, he is seen wearing a drastically different outfit. The singer then exits the stage and begins singing among the masked audience. When fans hear the song, they can't stop gushing about how wonderful the lyrics are. The Weeknd is also seen in the video wearing a glitzy red jacket as he dances in the eerie ballroom. Watch the video below.

OPN created the official remake of the After Hours album, which is included in the original deluxe edition of the record as well as the remix EP After Hours (Remixes). The second remix, a collaboration with Ariana Grande, was released a week ago, along with an animated music video. The Weeknd appears as a cartoon figure in a building, creating a doll that turns out to be Grande. The animated music video has received over 25 million views and over a million likes. Save Your Tears Remix is Ariana Grande's third collaboration with The Weeknd in the last seven years. It topped Billboard's new music poll for the week, trouncing H.E.R.'s collaboration with Chris Brown, Come Through, by a wide margin. Watch the Save Your Tears remix below.

Source: Headline Planet, Image: The Weeknd Instagram

