Times Harrdy Sandhu Made Special Appearance In Bollywood Songs; Watch

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular singers in the industry. He has gained immense love over the years with his songs like Soch, Joker, Backbone, Titliaan, and many more. Besides his solo music videos, Harrdy has also featured in a number of Bollywood songs, some of which were remakes of his own tracks.

Harrdy Sandhu has appeared in these Bollywood songs

Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi

Harrdy Sandhu made his first special appearance in a Bollywood movie for the song Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi. It is from 2016 released romantic drama film Tum Bin II starring Aditya Seal and Neha Sharma and Aashim Gulati in lead roles. The dance number is sung by Neha Kakkar and Harrdy Sandhu, with rap by Raftaar. The lyrics are written by Kumaar and the music is by Gourov Roshin. The song is a remake of singer Kaka Bhainiawala’s song composed by A. S. Burmy & K. S. Burmy, penned by Jasbir Phullawalia. The video also features Mouni Roy and Neha Kakkar.

Little Little

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has the party song Little Little sung by Harrdy Sandhu, who was also seen in it. The lyrics and music were by D Soldierz. The video features the lead cast Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie was the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The club song has more than 11 million views on YouTube.

Naah Goriye

Among superhit Harrdy Sandhu’s songs is Naah that featured Nora Fatehi. The peppy track was adapted for the big-screen in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Naah Goriye. While the original version was only voiced by Harrdy, the film’s version was also sung by Swasti Mehul. It has added flavor and spunk to the song composed and written by Jaani with music by B Praak. The video has Harrdy, Ayushmann, and Sonam Bajwa. Naah Goriye from Bala has surpassed 85 million views on YouTube.

Chandigarh Mein

Harrdy Sandhu’s most recent guest appearance in a Bollywood film was in Good Newwz for the song Chandigarh Mein. The peppy dance number is also sung by Badshah, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur. The music is directed by Tanishk Bagchi. It also has the lead cast Akshay Kumar, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Along with Harrdy, Badshah was also seen in the video. Chandigarh Mein turned out to be an instant hit and has crossed 110 million on YouTube.