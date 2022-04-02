Tony Bennett To Skip Grammys Due To Struggle With Alzheimer’s; Lady Gaga To Represent Duo

Tony Bennett was invited to perform a number from his latest album Love for Sale, for which he collaborated with Lady Gaga at the Grammys 2022. However, the 95-year-old has announced that he will not be attending the event owing to his 'continuing struggle' with Alzheimer’s, according to a report by Variety.

Notably, in this year's Grammy Awards, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have been nominated in several categories including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Tony Bennett to skip Grammys 2022

The veteran artist's son and manager, Danny Bennett, spoke to Variety about his father's health and mentioned that he will be skipping the prestigious event due to his "continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s." The statement mentioned that Lady Gaga will perform on her own and will represent the duo. He assured fans that Tony Bennett would be cheering his duet partner on from home during the event. The much-loved duo earlier performed at the Grammys in 2014, when they crooned Cheek to Cheek. They also performed at concerts together and stole the show.

"Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognised along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album ‘Love for Sale.’ To have the album nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year is an incredible honour. Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept," Variety quoted Bennett as saying in a statement. "It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them. There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Tony’s final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City," the statement added.

Apart from Gaga, Grammys 2022 will also include performances from Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, John Legend, and Billie Eilish among others. The much-awaited night in the music industry will take place on 3 April 2022, and fans from across the world will tune in to watch.

(Image: @ladygaga/Instagram)