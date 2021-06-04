Tony Kakkar Shares Throwback Video Of Singing 'Mile Ho Tum', Aly Goni Drops Sweet Comment

Singer and composer Tony Kakkar took to his Instagram to share a throwback video of him singing his popular romantic ballad Mile Ho Tum Humko. In the video, his sister and popular Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar was also crooning the song with him. The post received a lot of love from his fans and followers. Television actor Aly Goni dropped a sweet comment on the post.

Tony Kakkar’s throwback

The video was the unplugged version of the hit track which was sung in presence of a live orchestra. Tony shared the video with the lyrics of the song in the caption. He wrote, “Bahon Mein Teri Yaara Jannat Hai.”

As soon as the video was shared, the singer’s fans and followers rushed in to comment on it and express their admiration for the song. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while one of them wrote that he has a ‘beautiful’ voice. Aly Goni also commented by writing ‘Best’ on the video. Check out their reactions below.

A look into Tony Kakkar’s Instaram

Tony also recently shared an Instagram reel with his sister Neha on her song Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh has sung with her. In the video, the brother-sister duo was seen having fun. Rohanpreet also commented on the video saying it was the ‘cutest video’.

Tony Kakkar’s Mile Ho Tum Humko

This romantic track was composed by Tony for the 2016 thriller movie Fever. The cast of this movie includes Gauahar Khan and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles. Tony’s sister Neha Kakkar sung the reprise version of this song as well. It is one of the most popular songs composed by him. The sibling duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for many other movies like Ranchi Diaries, Hate Story 4, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tony Kakkar’s songs

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin featured in the 37-year-old singer’s song titled Tera Suit. Tony has also written the lyrics of the song and it has garnered over 130 million views on YouTube. He has also founded a record label called Desi Music Factory. Some of his other popular songs are Dheeme Dheeme that featured Neha Sharma and has over 600 million views on YouTube, Coco Cola Tu which has 170 million views and Goa Beach has over 400 million views on the video-sharing platform.

