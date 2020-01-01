Top Sunidhi Chauhan Songs That Define Romance, Check The List

The ace singer, Sunidhi Chauhan has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The talented singer has given Bollywood several hit songs and continues to deliver more such popular songs. Sunidhi participated in Meri Awaz Suno (1996) which was one of the first reality shows of India. She won the contest making herself prominent in the industry. She made her singing debut at the age of 13 and has won multiple awards which also include the prestigious Dadashaheb Phalke Awards 2014 for the song 'Kamli' from 'Dhoom 3'. Here are a few Sunidhi Chauhan songs that define what romance is in her words. These are few of her best romantic songs till date.

Sunidhi Chauhan's romantic songs

Mar Jayian

This song is from the movie Vicky Donor. In this song, we can see Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam romancing as love is in the air for them. This romantic song is sung by Vishal Dadlani & Sunidhi Chauhan. It is one of the best songs till date.

Te Amo

This song was sung by Sunidhi for the movie Dum Maaro Dum starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Dagubati and Aditya Pancholi in lead roles. This song was sung by Ash King along with Sunidhi Chauhan. This Sunidhi Chauhan song was one of the most romantic tracks of 2011.

Ishq Sufiyana

Ishq Sufiyana is a song from the movie The Dirty Picture. It has been seven years since the sing has released but still, this song comes in the top 10 of Sunidhi Chauhan songs. It stars Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

Kyon

This track from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's movie, Barfi! is one of the best songs sung by Sunidhi and Papon. The entire music album of the movie is indeed loved by the audience. Not only the song, but the storyline of the movie was appreciated too.

