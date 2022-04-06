Travis Barker's Ex Wife Congratulates Him On Las Vegas Wedding With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's reported marriage has taken the internet by storm. Media reports suggest that the couple sealed the deal in a secret ceremony after attending Grammys 2022. However, the legalities of their intimate wedding are not clear as of yet. But, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have received the good wishes of latter's ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Shanna Moakler congratulates Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. If the report is to be believed then the secret ceremony took place in the middle of the night at about 1.30 am. The duo reached the One Love Wedding Chapel along with personal security and a photographer where the duo got hitched. As suggested the couple did not permit anyone to enter the venue.

As soon as the news surfaced online, it spread like wildfire online. When the wedding detail caught the attention of Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler, she reportedly congratulated the couple and wished for them to enjoy a 'happy journey together'. “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together," said Shanna in a statement to People while opening up about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's marriage.

Are Kourtney and Travis legally married?

As reported by Page Six, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did tie the knot in Las Vegas but, not legally. It is suggested that the two have not got a marriage licence as of yet. The portal claims that the records for marriage licenses and certificates of Clark County show that Kourtney and Travis never applied for a marriage certificate nor have they received one. It appears that the One Love Chapel, where the ceremony was conducted, made an exception for the popular couple, reportedly the chapel doesn't conduct a ceremony without a proper marriage license.

It is also important to note that both Kourtney and Travis have neither denied nor confirmed the details of their wedding as of yet. The couple got engaged in October last year. Barker romantically proposed to Kourtney at a beach decorated with candles and red roses. After his grand gesture, Kourtney took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the special moment. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," wrote Kourtney.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash/@shannamoakler