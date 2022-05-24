Travis Scott Faces New Legal Setback, Singer Accused Of Causing Stampede At 2019 Concert

Travis Scott has been under fire after his Astroworld Music Festival in Houston last year turned tragic. 10 individuals were killed during a crowd crush at the event during the concert at the NRG Park on November 5. The concert was attended by 50,000 people and many people suffered injuries during the incident. In the latest development, it has emerged that it was not the first time that the singer's concert has been chaotic for the attendees. He is now being sued for a stampede that occurred in 2019 during his concert in Miami.

Woman accuses Travis Scott of causing stampede at 2019 Miami concert

According to Billboard, Travis Scott recently faced new accusations about allegedly causing a stampede at Rolling Loud in Miami while ignoring police demands to shut down the “dangerous and uncontrollable” concert. A woman named Marchelle Love has claimed that she was severely injured during the stampede that occurred in May 2019 and has added the Rodeo star as a defendant in the case, which was filed in 2020.

Love’s attorneys further claimed that the singer continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities, despite police ordering him to cease his incitement.

“Despite his being ordered by the authorities to cease his continued incitement of the crowd, Travis Scott continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities. Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting, and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers.”

On the other hand, a representative of Travis Scott called the accusations a “blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis” over a “3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented.” It was also stated that the stampede was caused by a false report of a shooter that sparked chaos in the crowd.

In response to the complaint, Scott's representative stated, “As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior versions of that complaint.”

While Scott's representatives affirmed that the singer cooperated with the police, the new legal documents included a picture that allegedly showed him talking to the cops while continuing to perform amidst the authorities rescuing injured people in the crowd. The case also named a defendant Sequel Tour Solutions, a contractor that allegedly provided security and crowd management services and SLS Consulting, an engineering company that allegedly created safety plans for the event.