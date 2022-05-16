Last Updated:

Travis Scott Arrives At BBMAs 2022 With Kylie & Stormi; Unveils 1st Song Since Astroworld

Travis Scott made his first red carpet appearance with Kylie Jenner and Stormi since the Astroworld tragedy. He also debuted his first song, 'Mafia'.

Aditi Rathi
Travis Scott

Image: Twitter/@BBMAs


American rapper Travis Scott had been laying low for the past six months ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place in November, last year. The tragedy took away the lives of 10 people, who attended Travis Scott's concert in Houston, Texas. The incident kept him away from the public eye and also resulted in the cancelling of several pre-scheduled events. However, Scott made it to his first red carpet ever since the tragedy on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. He arrived with his partner Kylie Jenner and their four-year-old daughter Stormi. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi surely turned heads on the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards 2022. Kylie Jenner wore a grey and white shaded full-sleeved bodycon dress and tied her hair in a bun, while Scott looked dapper in a brown suit. Their four-year-old daughter Stormi surely won hearts as she looked cute in a one-shoulder white mini dress at the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Travis Scott debuts new song at BBMAs 2022

Billboard Music Awards 2022 marked Travis Scott's second live and first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy that took place last year. The American rapper performed his new song Mafia at the ceremony while dressed in a white fuzzy satchel over matching pants. 

A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas)

While Scott was laying low for the past six months, his red carpet appearance happened due to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who hosted the award show. In an Instagram video, shared by Diddy, he could be heard saying, "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request; I made a demand." He added, "I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform." "Yes, It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing... now that's love," he said confirming Scott's performance on the show. 

Last week, Diddy also spoke about forgiveness while confirming Travis Scott's performance at BBMAs 2022. He said, "There will be no cancelling on my watch." "Love is about forgiveness … so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night," he added.

Image: Twitter/@BBMAs

