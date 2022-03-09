Travis Scott Pledges $5 M To Project HEAL, Honours Astroworld Victims In Announcement

Travis Scott is all set to launch a charity initiative that would prove a boon to students, aspiring creative artists, and future attendees of concerts. The rapper is pledging $5 million for the multi-cause initiative which has been titled Project HEAL.

Travis and his company are targeting to help at least 100 students pass out to a senior year. He also honoured the victims of the Astroworld tragedy and sought to make events safe for all attendees.

Travis Scott launches Project HEAL for students, aspiring creative artists and concert-goers

The Grammy-nominated artist, as per a report on TMZ, is allocating $1 million for scholarships in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The initiative seemed to be connected to his earlier Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund to award scholarships to underserved but high-performing Black students. The criteria to qualify for these scholarships is 3.5 CGPA and more.

The step envisaged through the project includes a free mental health program for vulnerable kids. The Franchise star is also looking at extending his ongoing creative design program, being provided through his Cactus Jack Foundation.

Travis was involved in a massive controversy last year when 1o concert-goers had lost their lives during his Astroworld concert. There have been lawsuits filed against him by people associated with the victims. His Project Help will also address the safety of concert-goers, as a significant portion of the funds will go to the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Task Force on Event Safety.

Travis Scott shares an update of Project HEAL on Instagram

Travis also took to Instagram to share details about the initiative. He shared that he had been working on it for the past few months to 'grieve, reflect' and do his part to 'heal' his community. He added that he wanted to use his resources and platform to act towards 'actionable change.'

Travis also said that it was not a temporary initiative, and asserted that it would be a 'lifelong journey' for him and his family. He said that corporations and institutions might find it 'easy to stay in the shadows', but he felt he was a leader in his community and had to 'step up in times of need.'

The 30-year-old said that they were taking 'much-needed action' to support 'real-world solutions', be a 'catalyst to real change' that would make all events the 'safest' they can possibly be. He gave a shoutout to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy and said that he would honour them forever and that they would remain in his heart forever.

Travis shared his intention to give back and create opportunities for youth, something he wished to do always. He concluded that he had numerous ideas and technology as a part of the project, which he could not wait to share with the netizens.

Image: Instagram/@travisscott