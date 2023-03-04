Travis Scott Wanted By New York Police For Alleged Assault, Causing Damage At Nightclub

Travis Scott recently made headlines when the Goosebumps rapper allegedly assaulted a sound engineer at a nightclub in New York City. Reportedly, Scott also caused $12,000 worth of damage at the club and is now being sought by the NYPD for questioning, as reported by Variety.

According to Scott's representative, the altercation that happened during Don Toliver's event was just a minor disagreement between the rapper and a member of the Club Nebula crew.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the rep said, “There have been discussions with the venue who confirmed this was a simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes. The show was great and never missed a beat. This has the earmarks of a cash grab but will be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable.”

More on Travis Scott's assault case

Travis Scott reportedly intends to present himself for questioning regarding the incident next week. Tomorrow, he will perform as the opening act at the 2023 Rolling Loud California Festival. He might face charges pertaining to potential assault and criminal mischief, according to law enforcement sources.

Scott previously courted a controversy in 2021 when a stampede on the first night of his yearly Astroworld Festival in Houston resulted in the death of 10 people. Nearly 300 cases were filed against Scott. According to the police, the rapper disregarded security measures and urged concertgoers to rush to the stage.