Trevor Noah Showers Praise On BTS After Meeting Them At Grammys; 'nicest Group Of People'

Talk show host Trevor Noah, who was the presenter at the Grammys 2022, recently detailed his interaction with BTS at the ceremony. During a commercial break on The Daily Show, Trevor responded to an audience member who asked," We’re dying to know, what was it like to talk to BTS?” and said that the South Korean boy band members are the 'nicest group of people' one can ever meet.

Trevor Noah opens up about meeting BTS at Grammys 2022

Narrating his experience, Noah mentioned, “You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out."

He continued, "You know, one thing I love about BTS is, they are, first of all, the nicest group of people you’ll ever meet. And not, like, nice — because sometimes people say ‘nice,’ but they lose the context. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, nice to other celebrities, nice to other…’. You know what I mean? No, they’re just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do.” Take a look.

He further spoke about the band's breathtaking performance on the track Butter, wherein their James Bond theme stunned everyone. “They’re so good and efficient at what they do. Like, they hit their marks. They’re learning their moves. But, like, really precise, you know?."

Hailing BTS over the boy bands of past years, he added, "I was just like, the moves that these kids are doing, and then you think of the boy bands I grew up with and I’m like, damn.”

Meanwhile, during the award show, Noah was seen sitting alongside the K-pop boy band. He also went ahead to show them his Korean speaking skills, making the members burst into laughter. Sharing a picture with them via his social media handles, Trevor penned a hilarious caption that read, "At my funeral, please don’t use words. Just show this pic. Well, I mean, if you have other angles of this moment feel free to use those as well."

As for the Grammys, BTS was nominated for the Best Pop/Duo/Group category with their second English single Butter, however, didn't end up winning the award.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TREVORNOAH)