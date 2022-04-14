After BTS Member Jimin's OST, Suga, V, Jungkook, And J-Hope Reference Seen In 'Our Blues'

The K-pop band BTS, who has taken the world by storm with their chartbusters and quirky dance moves, are now seemingly exploring K-dramas as well. The much-anticipated Korean drama Our Blues, which recently premiered, featured BTS' Jimin in his OST debut. The original soundtrack marked Jimin's first such venture which is now being widely lauded by the band's fans, dubbed ARMY. While the ARMY enjoyed watching the show over the weekend, they recently spotted nods to Jimin's fellow band members Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

South Korean drama Our Blues recently premiered on tvN over the weekend. The show replaced the time slot of Twenty-Five Twenty-One on the channel. Our Blues' first episode revolved around two school friends Choi Han-su, played by Cha Seung-won, and Jung Eun-hui, essayed by Lee Jung-eun, who reunite after several years on Jeju Island. During their reunion. Eun-hui reveals how much she loved Han-su. She also recalled an incident when Han-su defended her against a group of boys on a bus.

The flashback scene saw a young Han-su and Eun-hi in a bus with a group of boys teasing her for a pig she had brought to the school. Han-su yells at the boys, which makes Eun-hi fall head over heels for him. While the scene was filled with drama and romance, what caught the attention of BTS fans was the names of a few boys in the group. The name tags on the boys' shirts read the real names of BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga. The names were Kim Tae-hyung, Jeon Jung-kook, Park Ji-min, Jung Ho-seok and Min Yoon-gi.

BTS ARMY react to band's cameo in 'Our Blues'

Several BTS fans reacted to the band's unusual reference in the television show. A fan wrote, "OMG! In the drama "Our Blues" the name of the students were, Jeon Jungkook, Min Yoongi, Kim Taehyung, Jung Hoseok and Park Jimin. I don't think that this is a coincidence! (sic)"

Another exclaimed, "jungkook, taehyung, yoongi, hoseok in our blues whole bts might be there!! what if jimin actually sings while acting (sic)", addressing Jimin's OST in the show. Here is how BTS ARMY is reacting to episode.

Some of the students appeared on Episode 1 of the much awaited Kdrama Our blues were named after BTS members



Park Jimin

Kim Taehyung

Jeon Jungkook

Min Yoongi

Jung Hoseok



