Tribal Singer Nanjiamma Bags National Award For Best Female Playback Singer

As the entire country rooted for their favourites at the much-awaited 68th National Film Awards, tribal singer Nanjiamma won the hearts of millions of people by bagging the national award under the category of the best playback singer. The award-winning singer hails from Attapadi in the Palakkad district of Kerala where she used to do farm work along with grazing sheep before entering the glamour world.

Nanjiamma gets felicitated with a national award

Tribal folk singer, Nanjiamma struck a chord in the hearts of millions of Malayali film lovers with her song Kalakkatha Sandhana from the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action thriller film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The lyrics of Kalakkatha Sandana are penned by Nanjiamma herself and are written in Irula language with Jakes Bejoy serving as the composer of the song. The song was a massive hit when it was released.

The 62-year-old playback singer made herself and her community proud by winning the national award for Ayyappanum Koshiyum's track. "It was unexpected. Well, I can go to Delhi for first time and I can meet our beloved President also," she said in her first reaction as per Hindustan Times. Nanjiamma dedicated the award to Sachi ( KR Sachidanandan), who earlier passed away in 2020 due to cardiac arrest. "Sachi was God to me. He encouraged me a lot to sing in a natural way. He took me to fame I never dreamt of," Nanjiamma added remembering Sachi.

For the unversed, the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati. Some of the winners include Suriya for Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru, Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum and many others.

