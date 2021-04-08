Tulsi Kumar's New Song 'Is Qadar' Is A Fresh Spin On The Boy-meets-girl Archetype

Tulsi Kumar's new song, Is Qadar has finally been released by the makers of the same. The video of Is Qadar song communicates that the musical outing is essentially the quintessential boy-meets-girls story that has themes of animosity between societal factions and communal tensions. Is Qadar song also happens to be Darshan Raval's latest musical presentation and features him as the video's male lead. Read on for a review of the same.

Watch Is Qadar

Is Qadar song review:

Talking about the musical number itself, Tulsi Kumar's new song has the premise of a boy and a girl falling for each other to the extent that the two simply cannot either quantify or express accurately in words. The scope of the song slowly widens as the lead pair start describing how each and every aspect of the other person has made them fond of them. This is a story that has been told time and again, but this new rendition by Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar feels fresh and relevant. In part, credit for that same can be given to the writer of the music video's screenplay, which includes themes such as societal tensions and animosity between factions up north.

One minute into the video, it becomes evident as to what is the music video about; It tries to propagate the message of "love knows no societal normas" as the lead pair try to steal away each other in order to spend time with them. Every now and then, one can see that the external environment erects its fair share of obstacles and threats, but that does not stop the star-crossed lovers from trying to get close to each other. Halfway into the video, it becomes apparent that the plot points of Is Qadar and Romeo And Juliet are quite similar. But, in the case of Is Qadar music video, the ending is a happy one. All in all, the Is Qadar music video delivers an effective visual presentation that rarely tries to be more than what it truly is. Darshan Raval's latest song is additionally an ode to all the musical outings of the genre. However, what one could have improved a little bit upon is the scope of the song.