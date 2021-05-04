TWICE Announces Comeback With 10th Mini-album 'Taste Of Love', Reveals Two Release Dates

K-Pop girl group TWICE is known for their pop songs like TT, Heart Shaker, Yes or Yes and Dance The Night Away. TWICE consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong and Tzuyu. The nine-member girl group has been quite active in releasing music in the form of mini-albums and studio albums since their debut in 2015. The group's last release was their second Korean studio album Eyes Wide Open which featured the hit track I Can't Stop Me. Now the group has announced the release of their next mini-album on their official social media accounts.

TWICE announces the release of their 10th mini-album Taste of Love

On April 19, 2021, JYP Entertainment had announced the release of the group's 10th mini-album in June 2021. On May 2, the final date for the album release along with the album title was announced on TWICE's social media accounts. TWICE's second mini-album Taste of Love interestingly features two release dates, namely June 9 and June 11. The pre-orders for the album will begin on May 5, 2021. The teaser poster for the album features chairs in white and wooden colours, one for each member and the table is laden with fruits and juices. The overall theme seems to be tropical or summer.

A look at TWICE's latest releases

TWICE's last Korean music release was the second Korean studio album Eyes Wide Open on October 26, 2020, followed by the release of their single Cry For Me. TWICE's Cry For Me was an unreleased track and its performance on the 2020 Mnet Music Awards on December 6, 2020, was a surprise for the fans. On December 18, 2020, the song was released on digital platforms after high demand from the fans. The group also performed Cry For Me on Kelly Clarkson Show. An English version of the track, I Can't Stop Me was also released in November 2020. TWICE will soon release its latest Japanese single Kura Kura on May 12, 2021. The song was pre-released along with the music video on April 20, 2021. TWICE will be performing next at the Lotte Duty Free Concert on May 16, 2021, along with BTS, TXT, ITZY and SuperJunior D&E.

(Promo Image Source: TWICE Official Twitter)