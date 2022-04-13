TXT Announces Comeback After 9 Months; Drops Teaser Of 'minisode 2: Thursday’s Child'

Touted as one of the most popular bands of the fourth generation of K-pop, Tomorrow X Together commonly known as TXT is all set to make their comeback next month. Consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, the band debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Entertainment which is also the managing company of the world-renowned band BTS. Since their debut, the band has released chart-topping albums and tracks like The Dream Chapter: Magic, Minisode1: Blue Hour, The Dream Chapter: Eternity and more.

After nine months of waiting patiently, TXT's fans, called MOA, could not help but express their excitement over the band's comeback. Moreover, the K-pop band also released a small teaser for their comeback album titled minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Check out the video below.

TXT announces comeback album 'minisode 2: Thursday’s Child'

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the five-member band released a small teaser of their upcoming album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. This would mark the band's fourth mini-album and will release on May 6, 2022. The exciting teaser unveiled a new logo for the band hinting at the new journey of TXT's career. The post was made with the caption, ''TOMORROW X TOGETHER 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child.''

Their last album was The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE which was released in August last year. Fans are yet to see the theme and concept of the upcoming comeback. The pre-order of minisode 2: Thursday's Child will begin from tomorrow i.e April 14, 2022, for the excited fans of the band.

MOA express their excitement over TXT's comeback

Fans of the band had a hard time controlling their excitement as they waited over nine months to see the boys. One fan wrote, ''This comeback is gonna be so cool I'M SO EXCITED AAAAAA,'' while another opined, ''I THOUGHT FREEZE WAS OVER WHY IS THERE A BROKEN HEART THATS FROZEN.''

MINISODE AND THURSDAYS CHILD BOTH IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/I5TJeJQ0a9 — nia✘ (@beombox) April 13, 2022

One netizen talked about the new logo that resembles the band's new era by tweeted, ''NEW logo for NEW era. Go watch it everyone, it's sooo cool Thursday's Child coming'' while another wrote, ''I'M REALLY SO AMAZED BY HOW TXT CHANGE THEIR LOGO EVERY COMEBACK.''

Image: Twitter/@TXT_bighit