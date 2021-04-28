Urvashi Rautela Teases 'Doob Gaye' Music Video Ft. Guru Randhawa, Announces Release Date

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has now collaborated with Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa for his upcoming music video, Doob Gaye. On Tuesday, April 27, the model-turned-actor took to her Instagram handle, to drop a teaser for fans about their recent collaboration. The Doob Gaye teaser has garnered umpteen likes from Urvashi and Guru Randhawa’s fans online.

Doob Gaye teaser

Written by songwriter Jaani, Doob Gaye is composed by B Praak while the direction of the film is helmed by dancer and choreographer Remo Dsouza. The teaser shared by the actor is a romantic picture of her and Randhawa while a snippet of the upcoming song is played in the background. While Urvashi Rautela has donned a gorgeous floral ensemble, on the other hand, Randhawa looks dapper in a denim shirt. While sharing the Doob Gaye teaser Urvashi wrote,

Get entangled in the love story as we drop the teaser of Doob Gaye tomorrow. #DoobGaye releasing on 30th April

As soon as the teaser surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a lot of attention from fans. While some called it ‘awesome’, meanwhile many others dropped heart and smiley emotions to flood the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

The new track is going to drop on April 30 and just ahead of its release, both Randhawa and Urvashi have been bracing fans about the upcoming project. In another post, the actor shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the Doob Gaye music video. In the video, the goofy duo can be seen imitating the iconic Titanic pose. Alongside the video, Urvashi said,” BACK TO OUR TITANIC POSE FOR DOOB GAYE You jump, I jump, remember?”. Check out the post shared by her below:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently filming her upcoming cop-thriller Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda. Directed by Neeraaj Pathak, the series is produced by Krishan Chowdhary in collaboration with Pathak himself. The plot of this upcoming crime show chronicles the success stories of UP’s Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high-profile cases in the state.

