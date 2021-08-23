Urvashi Rautela To Collaborate With Yo Yo Honey Singh And Guru Randhawa In Next Project

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 23 to make an important announcement to her fans. Rautela will next be seen in an upcoming project opposite Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. She revealed that the ‘bands back together’ in her latest social media post.

Urvashi Rautela’s collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa

The actor posted a picture of herself with singers, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. She captioned the picture, ‘The bands back together’. Rautela can be seen wearing a glamorous blue gown in the picture, coupled with gorgeous earrings. Jubin Nautiyal can also be seen in the picture with the trio.

Have a look at the picture here

Rautela has won several beauty pageants in the past and has also appeared in music videos. She has worked with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa in the past too. With Yo Yo Honey Singh, she appeared in the music video of the hit song Love Dose. She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa for Doob Gaye. According to a media statement, the actor will be collaborating with the two singers again for their upcoming project.

Recently, Rautela took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and shared some special pictures with her brother. She also spoke to Republic World on the occasion and described her ideal sibling. She said, “Moreover, during a misunderstanding, the mature sibling will not only apologize for their mistakes. They can also set aside their pride and initiate reconciliation. Aside from not wanting to upset their parents, they just love their siblings enough not to let a day pass by with heartaches between them.”

Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in a web series titled Inspector Avinash. She will take on the role opposite Randeep Hooda, who will also star in the series. Rautela will also star in Black Rose, which will be a bilingual thriller and in the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. As per a press release, the actor is gearing up to make her Tamil debut with a 200 crores big-budget film titled The Legend. The film will also star Saravana alongside Rautela. The press release also mentioned that the actor has signed a contract to be part of three films with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Picture Credits: Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa - Instagram