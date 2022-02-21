Usher Reveals He Played THIS 50 Cent Song At Birth Of His Son; Says 'I Came Equipped'

Singer and songwriter Usher recently welcomed his son Sire into the world with his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in 2021. He has now revealed which song he played at the special moment in a conversation with Ellen Degeneres. Sire is Usher's second child with Jennifer after the duo's daughter Sovereign. Usher also has two sons Usher Raymond and Naviyd Raymond, who he shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher on welcoming Sire into the world

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the actor is all set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 21 and in a preview mentioned that he was caught unprepared for the birth of his other kids and came 'fully equipped' for Sire's birth. He mentioned he played the song In Da Club by 50 Cent, whose line "Go shawty, it’s your birthday" has become extremely popular over the years. He also mentioned that he had speakers and backup batteries with him at the time. This can be seen in the short video that the singer uploaded of Sire coming into the world.

A voice in the background could be heard saying, "This is your dad preparing on your arrival, with a speaker." The singer was seen in a hospital gown, over which he wore a large speaker. He was also seen playing the iconic 50 Cent song in the labour room as the doctors and nurses burst out laughing. He was then seen carrying his newborn in his arms and fans and followers poured in wishes for the couple. Usher's birthday and that of his son are only days apart and the singer called it the 'best birthday gift a man could ask for'. He wrote, "Birthday Wish. All I could ask for on my birthday (and on each and every day) is for the safety of my most priceless gifts from GOD. I pray for you… ALL. Cinco, Nav, Sové, & Sire. That’s the best birthday gift a man could ask for."

He also shared a black and white picture of his child as he announced Sire's arrival into the world. He wrote, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .Gang #demraymondboys"

Image: Instagram/@usher