Usher Takes The BTS 'Butter' Challenge, Leaves The 'BTS Army' Ecstatic

K-pop band BTS has been on a roll since their latest track Butter dropped. The song has been breaking records and topping billboard charts since day 1 of its release. Now, celebrity artists seem to have picked up the trend as many came forward to do the BTS Butter challenge on social media platforms. The latest on the list is the American singer-songwriter, who took to TikTok to do the challenge. In the video, Usher can be seen shaking a leg for the viral song. Fans of the K-pop band, popularly known as ‘BTS Army’ couldn’t hold back their excitement.

The video came as a great form of appreciation for the band as Usher was one of the inspirations for the song’s lyrics. BTS had paid an ode to Usher‘s 2001 hit, “U Got It Bad” in the track that hit No 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart. The song has been trending on TikTok for its popular ‘Butter Challenge' since it released with millions of BTS fans taking up the challenge. Usher's video went viral catching attention from across the world.

In the short video, Usher can be seen heading out of the room wearing a fur jacket and beckoning to a lady off-screen, with a suitcase in his hand. His ensemble and energetic moves fit with the lyrics. Fans of both Usher and the Korean band think that the song’s lyrics that mention the artist has caught his attention. In the song, BTS had sung a line that went, "Don't need no Usher, to remind me you've got it bad."

BTS' Butter tops Billboard Hot 100 songs chart

On June 1, Billboard announced that BTS' Butter has topped its Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The boy band’s latest English music video replaced Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which held the spot last week. BTS members passed on the big news through their official Twitter handle and thanked their fans for the feat. The outlet also informed that this became any act’s “quickest accumulation of four leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago". The track became BTS' fourth Hot 100 No.1, in nine months.

IMAGE: USHER / BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.