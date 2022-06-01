'We Will Always Remember Him': PM Modi Saddened By Untimely Demise Of Noted Singer KK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK and extended condolences to the family and fans of the artist.

Stating that the singer would always be remembered through his songs, PM Modi said that KK's song reflected a wide range of emotions.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Singer KK Passes Away After Falling Ill During Kolkata Event

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53. He was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in the south of Kolkata and fell ill. He was reportedly rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

It is suspected that KK died of a cardiac arrest and as per PTI, he fell ill after he returned to his hotel post-performance. He was then taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him".