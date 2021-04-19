What Happened To Blanco Brown? Know About 'The Git Up' Artist's Car Accident

Blanco Brown's debut single The Git Up was released back in 2019 and became a hit. However, the singer was not seen after that for a year following a tragic accident. Know what happened to Blanco Brown and more about where he made his recent appearance.

What happened to Blanco Brown?

Blanco Brown got seriously injured in a head-on car crash on August 31, 2020. It took place near his home in Atlanta and he was immediately admitted to an ICU. Billboard reported that the artist suffered “significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Brown was on a motorcycle and collided head-on with the second vehicle. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the accident. It took him around a month to come out of the ICU.

The Grammy nominee underwent a 12-hour surgery to address the injuries. In September 2020, he was relocated out of the ICU, following the long surgery and was recovering in the hospital. His team of doctors did not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries. Since then he has been overcoming the accident.

Blanco Brown at ACM Awards

Blanco Brown made his first public appearance after a year at ACM Awards 2021. He presented the award for Group of the Year. Before he came on the stage, AMCs host, Keith Urban, commended the producer and performer for his speedy recovery. He said that Blanco was involved in a “very serious” accident in 2020. The host noted that it was serious to the point where they were not even sure if Brown was going to walk again.

Keith Urban mentioned that they sent him prayers and light and hope for his recovery. He asserted that the artist did not only has had a speedy recovery but is also back with everyone at the event. Urban welcomed him to present the first award of the evening.

Blanco Brown at ACM Awards said that he was blessed to be back on the stage. He thanked everyone in the country community for their love and support. The performer expressed his gratitude towards all the lifesaving first responders. The award present by Brown was won by Old Dominion.

Promo Image Source: Blanco Brown YouTube