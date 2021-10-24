What Happened To BTS' V? Will He Perform At 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert?

K-pop band BTS who have never failed to enthrall the fans with their electrifying performances will be seen holding an online concert on October 24. ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, this weekend, will include a seven-piece act’s performance on a scale equivalent to an offline concert. Coming in as sad news for V fans, the singer will not be participating in choreography in Permission to dance on stage online concert. Before the concert, Big Hit Music shared an announcement on the fan community platform Weverse about the member’s health condition.

In the announcement, Big Hit Music let ARMY informed that V who goes by the name of Kim Taehyung of BTS will not be able to dance during the Permission to Dance On Stage concert. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE,'” Big Hit Music wrote at the beginning of the announcement. The label went on to explain that with instructions from doctors and medical professionals, V will not perform choreography while on stage during the concert.

BTS member V to not participate in online concert choreography

“V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being,” read the Weverse post.

Despite not being able to dance during the concert, he will perform during the concert. In the Weverse post, Big Hit Music shared that V will stay “seated” while he is on stage. “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize V’s movements during today’s ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE,'” Big Hit Music wrote. “As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding,” the statement added.

IMAGE: Instagram/tae.bighitentertaimment