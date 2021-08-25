What Happened To Charlie Watts? What Was The Rolling Stone Legend's Cause Of Death?

Charles Robert Watts, the Rolling Stones' drummer has passed away at the age of 80. Even if people thought Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were what The Rolling Stones were all about, they themselves would admit that Watts was an irreplaceable member and the heart of the legendary band. He remained an active member of the Rolling Stones until his death, which has had people questioning what happened to Charlie Watts.

What happened to Charlie Watts? What was Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts cause of death?

On August 24, Charlie Watts passed away and left the world of music in mourning. Watt's publicist confirmed his death in a statement, although no cause of death was given. The statement said:

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

The statement closed with a request, asking fans and the media to respect "the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends are respected at this difficult time." The statement did not give out any information about Charlie Watts cause of death. however, news of the drummer's passing comes just weeks after it was announced that he would not be able to perform on the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour of U.S. stadiums, due to a surgery or medical procedure.

What surgery did Charlie Watts have?

While not much information was provided about Charlie Watts' surgery, the veteran musician's rep had said in a statement at the time:

Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks, it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.

As you see, the drummer's reps have yet to provide a cause of death, however, it's also possible that he died of natural causes considering his age. However it happened, it's hard to imagine The Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts, just as difficult as it would have been at any time during his near-six decades as the band's drummer. In June 2004, Watts was diagnosed with throat cancer, which was treated and went into remission.

More about Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts

Even Keith Richards in 1979 said:

Everybody thinks Mick and Keith are the Rolling Stones. If Charlie wasn’t doing what he’s doing on drums, that wouldn’t be true at all. You’d find out that Charlie Watts is the Stones.

His most prominent works were songs Paint It, Black, Gimme Shelter, Brown Sugar, and more where one could feel his light touch and sense of rhythm. In addition to his career as a drummer, Watts also used his design skills to craft various tour stages, including the 1975 lotus stage, the 1989-90 Steel Wheels tour, the Bridges to Babylon tour, the Licks tour, and the Bigger Bang tour.

Incidentally, Charlie Watts wasn't The Rolling Stones' first drummer. As it turns out, the band performed their first gig in 1962 with singer Mick Jagger, pianist Ian Stewart, guitarists Keith Richards and Brian Jones, bassist and future Pretty Things leader Dick Taylor, and drummer and future Kink Mick Avory.

However, according to The Rolling Stone, Avory was out within months, and Charlie Watts was brought in. Watts performed his first gig with the Stones on 2th, 1963, at the Ealing Jazz Club.

