What Happened To Jin? BTS Member Rushed To Hospital For Surgery After Injuring Finger

On Saturday, March 19, BTS' management team Big Hit Music released an official statement to share band member Jin's health update. According to the statement that was released via Weverse, Jin recently injured his fingers and was rushed to the medical emergency room on Friday, March 18. The BTS member partially damaged the tendons in his finger while performing his daily activities. When consulted by the doctors, he underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left finger.

BTS member Jin suffers injury

The statement released by the Big Hit Music reads, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18."

The official statement also confirms that the aforementioned surgery went well as per the medical team. Currently, Jin's condition has been stabilized. He was discharged on Saturday and is advised to take complete rest by the doctors. In addition to this, BTS' Jin is also asked to wear a cast until the injury is recovered.

The statement added, "The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19, and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you."

The acclaimed K-pop all-boy band has a slew of interesting shows lined up for them. They are gearing up to take over the stage of Grammys in the month of April. In addition to this, they will also host a concert in Las Vegas.

Image: Instagram/@jin