What Is BTS Heardle? Here's How You Can Play New Sensational Game Created By ARMY

Popular South Korean boyband BTS has garnered a massive fan following over the past few years. Now, adding up to their fandom's excitement, a new music-based game on the acclaimed group's hit tracks namely 'BTS Heardle' has taken the internet by storm. Inspired by popular game 'Worlde,' the once-in-a-day word game allows users to guess word of the day in six attempts, BTS Heardle is created to guess a song of the septet within seven attempts. If you are an ardent fan of the group, then here's all you need to know about BTS Heardle.

How to play BTS Heardle?

Wondering what BTS Heardle is? If you want to play this BTS-themed music game but have doubts about the rules and regulations of BTS Heardle, then you've arrived at the perfect place. Here's everything that BTS ARMY needs to know about the this newly introduced game:

Visit www.bts-heardle.app, the official link of the BTS Heardle game website. To note, the music-based game can be accessed with both mobile devices and PC.

A player gets 7 attempts to guess the correct track of the BTS song of the day.

In the first attempt, the players need to read the lyrics of the track which is displayed in both English and Korean texts. If the user can guess the song, they need not hear it.

After the first attempt, players can listen to the snippet of the song. Although, the mentioned snippet is short, if you're a true fan of BTS, you will be able to guess the track almost immediately.

If you still cannot guess the track, you can click the skip option. It will allow one to listen to more of the track's snippet.

Once you're sure to guess the song, the player can type it in the text field and then hit Submit.

Players who successfully guess the track, get bragging rights. They can share the result of their game via Twitter to showcase they're true BTS ARMY.

Just like Wordle, the game application has a new song each day fron BTS's discography.

The acclaimed K-pop all-boy band has a slew of interesting shows lined up for them. They are gearing up to take over the stage of Grammys in the month of April. In addition to this, they will also host a concert in Las Vegas.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial