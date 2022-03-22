What Is BTS Heardle? Here's How You Can Play New Sensational Game Created By ARMY

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Popular South Korean boyband BTS has garnered a massive fan following over the past few years. Now, adding up to their fandom's excitement, a new music-based game on the acclaimed group's hit tracks namely 'BTS Heardle' has taken the internet by storm. Inspired by popular game 'Worlde,' the once-in-a-day word game allows users to guess word of the day in six attempts, BTS Heardle is created to guess a song of the septet within seven attempts. If you are an ardent fan of the group, then here's all you need to know about BTS Heardle.
Wondering what BTS Heardle is? If you want to play this BTS-themed music game but have doubts about the rules and regulations of BTS Heardle, then you've arrived at the perfect place. Here's everything that BTS ARMY needs to know about the this newly introduced game:
The acclaimed K-pop all-boy band has a slew of interesting shows lined up for them. They are gearing up to take over the stage of Grammys in the month of April. In addition to this, they will also host a concert in Las Vegas.
