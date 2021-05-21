What Time Does 'Mask' By Dream Release? Here Are All The Details Available So Far

International artist Dream of the Minecraft fame recently announced a new single, Mask, and fans had been waiting for it eagerly. The music video was released on YouTube on May 21, 2021, in the morning, according to the Indian Standard Time. The artist has previously tweeted that his song will premiere at midnight, on Friday, and fans had already been looking forward to the occasion. The song Mask by Dream is now available across streaming platforms and has also been picking momentum on the internet.

What time does Mask by Dream release?

Mask by Dream is the latest single which was announced by the artist on May 15, 2021. The song Mask by Dream’s release date was fixed as May 21, 2021, and fans had been eagerly waiting to follow his fresh work. The song was released at 12 am on Friday, which amounts to 9:30 am in India, on Friday morning. Have a look at the announcement post shared by the artist on Twitter.

Dream from Minecraft rose to fame through his song Roadtrip, which released in February 2021. The song was quick to go viral across social media platforms and also made it to various trending charts within just a few days.

The lyrical video of Mask was released by the artist on Friday and he is expected to launch the video within the next few days. The song Mask talks about the people’s struggle with depression and sadness. The artist talks about wearing a fake mask in the song, which eventually hides his real state of mind with ease. The song’s relatable lyrics are being loved by the fans as most parts of the world have lately been going through a rough phase due to the pandemic. Dream had also previously announced that they are planning to keep the music video simple with an animated representation and the fans have been loving the idea to the core. Have a look.

WHEN DID HE PIST THIS HELLO??? https://t.co/s6oT4GNFI9 — aubrey :) (@idkauby) May 9, 2021

