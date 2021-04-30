When Are Billboard Music Awards (2021) Streaming? Know All About The Livestream

Billboards Music Awards recently announced the nomination through "The List Live" Livestream. While various musicians bagged nominations including The Weeknd, Da Baby, Drake, Taylor Swift and many more, fans are curious to know when are Billboard Music Awards (2021) streaming. Read further to know when will the BBMAS air.

When are Billboard Music Awards (2021) streaming?

The live stream for the nomination took place on April 29 via Billboard's official social media account. As per the Billboard, the music award will air live on NBC on May 23 at 8:00 pm EST and in India, fans can watch the show on May 24 at 5:30 am. The show will stream live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The executive producers for the show are Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton.

A look at Billboard Music Awards (2021) nominations

The nominations are being led by singer The Weeknd who has over 16 nominations for his After Hours record and the chart-topping song Blinding Lights. On the other hand, Dababy earned 11 nods and his hit Rockstar earned him nominations in a top rap song, top streaming song and top collaboration categories. K-pop band BTS, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are nominated in four categories each. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have bagged three nominations. The nominations for the top five categories are as follows.

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP DUO/GROUP

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke being posthumously nominated for numerous awards were among the other highlights of the nominations. Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die became a sensation after his death at the age of 21 in December 2019. The singer too featured in the nominations for a Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Billboard 200 album. Pop Smoke, who died last February at age of 20, got 10 nominations to his name as his album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon that contained hits like For the Night, What You Know About Love and Dior made him a contender for a Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Billboard 200 album.

Promo Image Source: Billboard Music Awards' FB