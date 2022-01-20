The South Korean boyband BTS, consisting of singers Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has managed to take over the world with every single one of their song releases over the years. From their home country to the US Billboard charts, the singers have emerged as path-breaking artists in K-pop for the last eight years since their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Fans of the band, called ARMY, have witnessed the growth in the boys, personally and professionally over the years and commended their talents, while constantly extending their support to the band.

One member, in particular, Jungkook was merely 15-years-old when he took the stage with six of his older bandmates to fulfil his dream. However, working towards his dream came with its own setbacks as the young singer had to deal with media scrutiny in the conservative environment which is known for its strict rules and taboos. Talking about the same, here is a look at the time when the Golden Maknae of BTS had to hide his love for tattoos in public.

When Jungkook hid his tattoos from fans

Ardent fans of the seven-member band compiled videos and pictures of BTS' previous interviews and concerts where the young singer has expressed his love for getting inked on numerous occasions. On the other hand, there are pictures of Jungkook hiding the same tattoos from fans with clothes or bandages. BTS' Jungkook is not the only artist who attempted to conceal their love for ink as many K-pop idols are seldom seen showcasing their tattoos in public.

when jungkook used to hide his tattoos my heart pic.twitter.com/SLQZPCrPad — Simi✨taekookies✨JK OST (@vantaemaybe) January 16, 2022

Why did Jungkook hide his tattoos?

From energetic performance on the LIVE stage to having impeccable conduct in public, K-pop idols are scrutinised for their every move and are expected to have high moral standards. Although having tattoos is not illegal in South Korea, they are not necessarily flaunted in public by K-pop idols. As the art of tattoo is considered a medical service in the country, many tattoo artists operate in small illegal shops to avoid splurging on medical degrees. Moreover, tattoos are often associated with gang violence and are considered unsuitable for K-pop idols.

Jungkook being his full authentic self on live tv, without having to hide his tattoos or remove his piercing 😭 pic.twitter.com/zIbQyJP2Mf — Sel 🦋 (@kookmimir) July 24, 2021

Jungkook flaunts his tattoos

Over the year, the 24-year-old singer has been able to freely express his love for ink as he is seen sporting short sleeves that put his sleeve tattoos on full display. He has ARMY written across his knuckles along with a 'J' inked above 'M' on his finger. Additionally, he has inked his entire hand with meaningful designs. The young singer also got multiple lips and eye piercings.

Fans of the Golden Maknae have come to love and support the young singer's choices and have often swooned over his confidence on stage with them. One fan tweeted, ''i remember jungkook hiding away his beautiful tattoos so happy he doesn’t have to worry about hiding them now :( (sic)''.

the fact that Jungkook can show his tattoos at the company shoot without feeling the need to hide them. Love that for him! — Sarah 🐢 (@SarahJaneCheeky) February 1, 2020

(Image: @97SARCHIVES/@7bangtanhoe/Twitter)