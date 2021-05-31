When Ed Sheeran Spoke About His Process Of Becoming Healthy And Beating His "Bad Habits"

Ed Sheeran spoke about several lifestyle changes he has made during the pandemic in 2020. The singer, who is best known for his several hits, spoke about his bad habits and how he has turned to healthier options. In an old interview with BBC Radio, Ed Sheeran revealed that he has been making a lot of songs in 2020 and that he has now become a dad which came as a huge change in his life. He then added that previously he would love eating takeout food and would have a glass of wine every night. However, the singer mentioned that he has gradually reduced those habits and has been looking at healthy options.

Ed Sheeran Details on how he became his Healthiest Self

Sheeran mentioned that he had also taken up painting which was helping him during the lockdown phase in 2020. Speaking further, Ed Sheeran said that he has stopped all the bad stuff in his life when it comes to food and lifestyle. He emphasised that he has begun exercising every single day. He also shed light on the fact that he used to enjoy having take-away food every day, which he has now begun to avoid and he feels good about that. Ed Sheeran also mentioned that Elton John's memoir was something that helped him too with his conscious decision to get healthy. He added that while he was reading the book, he came across a line where Elton mentions that he would throw up after binge eating desserts and various dishes. Ed felt relatable to this as he too had done the same.

Ed Sheeran elaborated that in the book, John clearly states how the impact of food can take a toll on a singer's mental and physical health. Thus Ed Sheeran has followed the path of a healthy lifestyle thereon, as per the artists himself. He also praised his wife Cherry who he believed helped him a lot to develop healthier habits. The artist said that his wife exercises a lot and that motivated him to go on runs with her. He then continued to say that Cherry also eats healthy due to which he too resorted to eating healthier foods and that changed things for him.

Source: Ed Sheeran Instagram

