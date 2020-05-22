'When I Weighed 230kgs...', Adnan Sami Responds To 'why Ate Tiramisu?' Fan Question

Adnan Sami who is currently in Germany with his wife and daughter took to his social media handle to share how he celebrated Father's Day (May 21 in Germany). The singer shared a picture with his daughter Medina cutting a Tiramisu dessert to celebrate the special day.

"I’ve had Tiramisu all over the world & believe me, this preparation is OUTSTANDING & one of the BEST EVER," Sami wrote. A fan in response to his post wrote, "Why did you have Tiramisu all over the World? Didn't you like anything else?". Responding to him, Adnan Sami said, "Son, when I weighed 230 kgs, A lot and too much food was consumed travelling around the world."

Sami's reply, however, is now deleted from his Twitter timeline. For those unaware, Adnan Sami's wife Roya is an Afghan-origin German woman.

In Germany today it’s ‘Father’s Day’, so Roya Jan & Medina Jan surprised me with a delicious ’Tiramisu’!!!

I’ve had Tiramisu all over the world & believe me, this preparation is OUTSTANDING & one of the BEST EVER....Trust me.... I KNOW FOODðŸ˜œ!!!ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/NirPm1r5Hn — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2020

Another fan observed the wall art in Sami's picture and asked him what it was.

That’s amazing.. ! I am just wondering ..whts those movie posters on your wall? — Neel_PowerPuff Girl (@Nish70574141) May 21, 2020

They are not movie posters but exclusive 35mm original film strips of some classic films... — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2020

For the unversed, Adnan, who was a Pakistani citizen, was granted Indian nationality in 2016 after living in the country for over two decades. Incidentally, the trolling the singer receives reaches immense proportions at the time of the Independence Day of the two countries, and his birthday at the same time.

Meanwhile, Adnan has pledged contributions to various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from pledging contributions to relief funds, he had also performed in a concert to raise funds.

