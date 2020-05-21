Adnan Sami gives savage reply to Pakistani troll who asked if he'd celebrate Eid this year

In Adnan Sami’s own words, Pakistanis have not taken too kindly to their 'very own' taking up Indian citizenship. The netizens of the neighbouring country never leave an opportunity to troll the singer, but even Adnan is not one to take it lightly. The singer is known to give befitting responses to the abusers and sarcastic Twitteratti.

A common jibe at Adnan Sami over his citizenship is to question him over his support to the government. With the singer-music composer often coming out in support of the government’s initiatives, many of the trolls ask him if he has changed his religion. One such troll got a savage response from Adnan Sami recently.

A netizen wrote to Adnan's post about his hit track Tera Chehra, if he’ll be celebrating Eid or will he spend his time celebrating Savitri Puja. Both the festivals are going to be celebrated over the next few days.

Adnan lashed out in style, and wrote, “If you don’t have knowledge, at least keep respect your name ‘Muhammad’. Will prophet Muhammad ever ask a Muslim such a question?” The Lift Kara De star asked if he had taken training to ask such questions, and concluded it in the same way as the troll, ‘just asking.’

Here’s the tweet:

Agar khud ki akal nahin hai tho kamazkam apne naam ‘Muhammad’ ka tho lihaaz rakh lo!! Kya prophet Muhammad pbuh aisa sawaal poochte ek musalmaan se?

Pedaishi jahil ho ya kisi school se training li hai? Just Asking... https://t.co/F5zcFm9Uwo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2020

A few days ago, Adnan was trolled with a similar response. A Pakistani netizen had asked if he had changed his religion, when he shared a picture from his young days, from Hajj pilgrimage with his family. At that time, the singer had called out the ‘stupidity’ of the comment.

For the unversed, Adnan, who was a Pakistani citizen, was granted Indian nationality in 2016 after living in the country for over two decades. Incidentally, the trolling the singer receives reaches immense proportions at the time of the Independence Day of the two countries, and his birthday at the same time.

Meanwhile, Adnan has pledged contributions to various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from pledging contributions to relief funds, he had also performed in a concert to raise funds.

