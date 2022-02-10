When Is Kanye West's Documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs' Coming Out? Everything We Know So Far

Kanye West has been in the news over his personal life over the past few weeks. Right from his affair with actor Julia Fox to numerous statements related to ex-wife, reality star Kim Karadashian, the rapper has been making headlines galore. Amid the latest developments related to his marital and love life, an upcoming documentary on the life of the artist is gearing up for release.

The documentary titled Jeen-Yuhs is set to hit Netflix soon. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming documentary.

When is Kanye West's documentary Jeen-Yuhs releasing?

The Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs will be hitting Netflix on February 16. The streaming platform shared that it was a 'journey two twenty years in the making.' It also that it was a 'once in a lifetime three week global event.'

Jeen-Yuhs documentary teaser

Netflix had shared a teaser of the documentary on January 10.

The teaser started with a video from 2002 New York, where he could be seen with the rapper Rhymefest, and them getting into an 'argument' after which the latter asks, 'who are you to call yourself a genius?". He could also be heard pointing towards the camera and saying, "They're doing a documentary of me right here."

The teaser then features glimpses of his journey behind and on stage, passionately producing music and entertainment jam-packed crowds. Some of his friends and colleagues also praised him in the video.

Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making.



jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — a once in a lifetime three-week global event — begins February 16 pic.twitter.com/3Ihp6mr7bs — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

Kanye West not happy with the documentary Jeen-Yuhs?

On January 21, Kanye had shared a poster of the documentary and expressed his disapproval over Netflix going ahead with the release without his nod. The Donda artist said that he was saying it 'kindly for the last time'. He added that he should receive the final edit and his approval should be obtained before it was released on Netflix.

"Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image," he had then written.

Kanye West documentary details

Jeen-Yuhs, as per a report on Billboard, was bought by Netflix for $30 million. The documentary has been directed by Coodie & Chike. Coodie & Chike had directed Kanye's music videos like Through the Wire and the third version of Jesus Walks at the start of his career. The filmmaker duo had reportedly been recording Kanye's professional and personal life since his early days in Chicago in the '90s.

The equation between the filmmaker duo and Kanye will form a crucial element of the documentary. The rapper's archival footage tracing his journey in music, fashion endeavour, the death of his mother Donda West, and the Presidential run in 2020 will be among the highlights of the documentary.