When Jasmine Sandlas Revealed Which Place She Loved More—Delhi, Mumbai Or California

Jasmine Sandlas is a Punjabi pop singer who is known for creating upbeat music. Back in 2018, Jasmine Sandlas, along with a host of other Punjabi singers, had performed at the Hindustan Times Palate Fest. In an interview then, she was asked a host of questions ranging from her personal preferences to her professional life. The first question that Jasmine Sandlas was asked was which of the cities she loved the most - Delhi, Mumbai or California. Jasmine Sandlas was thrown for a loop and did not know how to answer the question as each of the cities was close to her heart. She had instead pointed out why she liked those cities.

When Jasmine Sandlas got candid about her favourite city

Jasmine Sandlas had started off by talking about Punjab even though it was not part of the original question. She had said that she was born in Punjab and she loved Punjab because it was part of her identity. She had shared that Punjab had given her the identity and fame she gained as a Punjabi singer. She then had gone on to talk about California. She had confessed that she loved the city because it had given her wings as well as the ability to be herself. It was where she could live as a free individual.

Speaking about Mumbai, she had said she loved it because it inspired her. It was where her dreams were realised and her career received a kickstart. It was the home of her aspirations and the centre of all the work that she did. As for Delhi, she had a simple yet succinct answer. She had shared that she loved Delhi because it was wild. It was also where the Palate Fest was taking place and she had revealed that the place was on fire during the fest. She had continued that was why the question was so weird to her and so difficult to answer. All the places held a special place in her heart and had given her some memories which would last a lifetime. She had said all the places that she spoke about had a special place in her heart for different reasons and she could not choose just any one out of them.

Image: Jasmine Sandlas' Instagram

