When R Madhavan Met His Wife, Sarita For The First Time | Here Are All Details

R Madhavan has romanced many Bollywood and South Indian film industries' leading ladies including Bipasha Basu in Jodi Breakers, Namrata Shirodkar in Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, Pooja in Thambi, Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel and Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. Although little is known about his real-life love story, this is how R Madhavan actually met the leading lady of his life for the first time:

How did R Madhavan meet his wife?

Back in 1991, R Madhavan had completed a BSc degree in Electronics from Kolhapur's Rajaram college. During his time as a student at the college, he had various opportunities to represent the educational institution on an international level in public speaking competitions. After he had successfully completed his education he taught interested students various skills of public speaking communication through workshops at the Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai.

Here he met Sarita, his wife, for the first time. Sarita had enrolled in the classes to gain skills to pursue a career as an air hostess. The classes were suggested to her by her cousins. R Madhavan and Sarita then dated each other for eight whole years before they tied the knot in 1999, according to a report by MSN Entertainment. The pair have one son together, Vedant Madhavan.

R Madhavan's movies and web series coming up in 2021

R Madhavan is expecting the release of many projects in 2021. He was recently seen in Maara, a Tamil movie based on the 2015 Malayam movie Charlie. The movie, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, received fans love who gave the movie 7.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie also starred Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

R Madhavan's movies coming up in 2021 include Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he will mark his directorial debut. The movie will shed light on the life of a former scientist at ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. Simran Bagga will play the lead role next to R Madhavan along with Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover and many others.

He will also be seen in Anil Mulchandani's Amriki Pandit next to Sushmita Mukherjee, Godaan Kumar and Manju Warrier. The actor is also expecting two new projects set to release on OTT platforms. 7th Sense for Zee5 and Decoupled for Netflix.

(Promo Image Source: R Madhavan Instagram)