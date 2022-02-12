When Taylor Swift Heaped Praises On Music Maestro AR Rahman; 'His Music Touches The Soul'

Music maestro AR Rahman is not just loved by Indian audiences for his trailblazing contribution to the music fraternity as he also receives equal adulation from global stalwarts. Among others, pop icon Taylor Swift once heaped praises on the Rahman, calling him a 'fantastic musician'.

She further quipped having heard 'so much' about the Oscar-winning musician and how she would love to witness him perform live. The Bad Blood singer also mentioned that she's open to collaborating with Indian musicians and even learning a few Hindi words in the process. "I would love to sing for a Bollywood movie", Taylor had then mentioned.

When Taylor Swift showered praises on AR Rahman

In a conversation with Hindustan Times back in 2014, Swift mentioned that she had heard a lot about the Kun Faya Kun singer and that his music 'touches the soul'. "I would love to hear him live in performance once.” she continued. Taylor then quipped that although she didn't have any current plans to collaborate with Indian musicians, she would be open to offers and learning nuances of Hindi.

She also spoke about Bollywood, and how Indian cinema's wide expanse of dance and music excites her. "I think Indians share a big passion for song and dance in the movies, which I love," she said and mentioned how it's a 'great way' of connecting with the audience. On making her Bollywood debut, Taylor quipped that she's sceptical about acting in a Hindi movie since she's not well-versed with the language. However, she would love to lend her voice to a Bollywood song.

Meanwhile, Taylor and her longtime collaborator Ed Sheeran's latest track The Joker and The Queen dropped recently. Releasing the track on social media recently, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I'm so so honoured to have her on this song." Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have worked together on three songs for Swift's albums, Everything Has Changed on Red, End Game on Reputation and Run which is a vault track on Red (Taylor Swift's version). Take a look at their latest track's video.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARRAHMAN/AP)