‘Joker And The Queen’: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Reunite With ‘Everything Has Changed’ Cast

As Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran recently returned together with their new collaboration over a romantic ballad titled Joker and the Queen, the fans were thrilled to watch the singers reuniting with the child artists of their 2012 album. Ed Sheeran announced the collaboration during the red carpet of Brit Awards 2022 while revealing that the song was slated to release this week. The duo marks their fifth collaboration with other songs, including Everything Has Changed, End Game, Red (Taylor’s Version) album, Run (Taylor’s Version).

Watch the song and know more details about Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's collaboration.

Joker and the Queen: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran's new song out

Ed Sheeran recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video of his and Taylor Swift's new song, Joker and the Queen, and penned a sweet note for her while recalling the time they collaborated for the first time in their lives. The video is a special one for the two of them as they reunited with the kid cast of their first song together titled Everything as Changed which was released in 2012. The video continues with the story of Everything as Changed characters depicting how they are all grown up and going to college. In the caption, Ed Sheeran also mentioned how he was honoured to have Taylor Swift on this song and recalled the time when they recorded their first song in 2012, ten years from now. he even mentioned how they got the kids, Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their music video, Everything has Changed who were all grown up and off to college now.

The caption read, "The joker and queen featuring @taylorswift is out right now. Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life. For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now ! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week x" (sic)

The moment Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's song surfaced online, it created a buzz among the fans who expressed their delight at watching the Everything has Changed cast in the music video. Many of them stated how much they loved this reunion while others stated how they were all teary-eyed after watching the video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's latest music video, Joker and the Queen.

Image: A Still from 'Joker and the Queen' Music Video